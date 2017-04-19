People Literally 'Crawl Out of the Rock' To Watch The Jesus Movie And Hear The Gospel For the First Time

A 40-year-old movie that faithfully depicts the birth, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as told from the Gospel of Luke continues to lead millions of people to Jesus.

(PHOTO: JESUSFILM.ORG) People from a remote location watch the 'JESUS' movie.

The two-hour feature film simply titled "JESUS" was first released in 1979, and has been translated into 1,500 languages, viewed by billions and led 200 million people across the globe to become Christians, according to Faithwire.

According to the New York Times and the BBC, "JESUS" is the most-watched motion picture of all time, with the people behind the film claiming that it has been viewed more than 5 billion times by more than 3 billion people.

The movie is also recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records in 2012 as the "Most Translated Film" in history.

The decades-old movie continues to resonate profoundly to people of all races. To highlight this point, Josh Newell, director of marketing and communications for Jesus Film, revealed an amazing anecdote about the film.

Speaking to Faithwire, Newell said their missions team recently went into a rural area of the Andes, a mountain range in South America. Their mission was to share the film to a primitive group of people who "literally lived in the rocks."

When they started screening the movie, they witnessed the cliff-dwelling people "literally crawling out of the rocks."

The Jesus Film crew had translated the movie into that people group's language.

"As they watched the 'JESUS' film and heard Jesus speak in their own language, it was more than movie at that point," Newell said. "It was a visitation of God and of hope into their lives."

He said that was just one of the many fascinating stories the ministry has seen worldwide.

Newell also revealed that the "JESUS" film has had a positive impact on sin issues in the community, including alcoholism and sexual infidelity.

He said their aim is to reach 865 documented language groups — each with 50,000 or more speakers — that don't have access yet to the "JESUS" movie. The groups represent 323 million people, many of them having little or no idea about the Gospel.

The Jesus Film is translating the movie into 100 languages a year, releasing a new translation every three and a half days or so.

Newell said they bring the movie to the people using solar-run backpack systems which their missionaries can take into far-flung and remote areas.