'Persona 5' Gets Anime Series in Japan Next Year; North America Release Still Unknown

Twitter/@p_kouhou Teaser poster for the upcoming "Persona 5" anime series adaptation in Japan.

"Persona 5" is getting its anime series adaptation, according to the game's developer Atlus. However, it is still unknown if a North America release is also planned.

The official Japanese-language Twitter page of "Persona 5" recently announced the 2018-bound anime series, as confirmed by several reports.

According to Anime News Network, Atlus will be working with Japan-based A-1 Pictures studio to make the "Persona 5" anime series. The report adds that the promotional materials for the upcoming projects contain the tagline: "The world will be stolen by them."

Along with the announcement and teaser poster, Atlus also released a trailer which does not reveal anything about the anime series plot but confirms that the cast will include the original voice actors from the video game.

Jun Fukuyama will return as the protagonist character referred to as Hero. Other video game characters will also be in the anime, such as the fan-favorite cat named Morgana (Ikue Otani). Fans will also see the Shujin Academy students and Phantom Thieves Ryuji Sakamoto (Mamoru Miyano), Haru Okumura (Haruka Tomatsu), and Anne Takamaki (Nana Mizuki).

The detective Goro Akechi (Sōichiro Hoshi), the unique Phantom Thief and "Persona 5's" main character Futaba Sakura (Aoi Yūki), the Priestess Confidant named Makoto Niijima (Rina Satou), and Kosei High School student Yusuke Kitagawa (Tomokazu Sugita) are all going to be in the anime series as well.

"Persona 5" is one of those games that first became immensely popular in Japan and was later on made available to other regions such as North America where it found success as well. It was initially launched in Japan last year and was released worldwide last April.

As a role-playing game, "Persona 5" gained popularity for its unique gameplay mechanics. The progress and setbacks that players make in the game greatly depend on the choices they make within dialogues and other activities like their performance in school or their part-time jobs.

For now, there is no news yet whether a network will ever bring the "Persona 5" anime series to other parts of the world.