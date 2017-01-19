'Persona 5' News: First DLC Packs Confirmed For Western Version Of New RPG

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One of the big questions that remained unanswered for a long time with regards to the western version of "Persona 5" was related to what kind of downloadable content (DLC) it would receive.

Game developer Atlus has already released plenty of DLC packs for the Japanese version of the game last year, and yet, it remained unclear if all those additional features would be traveling west together with the new role-playing game (RPG).

At long last, developers are finally starting to address this nagging question.

Atlus DLC costumes and Personas will be made available for the western version of 'Persona 5'

In a recent tweet, Atlus USA confirmed that DLC packs are also set to be made available to western audiences and they even promised to provide early looks at them.

Two of these DLC packs have already been identified and previewed.

One DLC pack coming to the game is a costume set, and it features the school uniforms worn by the main characters in "Persona 4." Notably, in lieu of a uniform, it looks like Morgana will be sporting Teddie's bear-like costume in the new RPG.

"Persona 5" is getting more than just costumes from its predecessor.

In a separate tweet, developers also confirmed that "Persona 4's" Izanagi will be made available in the upcoming game. Fans of the franchise may remember that Izanagi was the starting Persona of "Persona 4's" main protagonist, and now, he is back to lend a helping hand once again.

The Picaro version of Izanagi is also set to be made available in the new game.

It's worth noting that the two DLC packs now confirmed for the western version of "Persona 5" are also available for the Japanese port of the game.

If developers intend to release the same DLC packs for both the Japanese and western versions of the RPG, then fans can expect to see more previews, as numerous downloadables have already been made available for the former.

"Persona 5" is set to be released in North America on April 4.