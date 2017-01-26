Pew-Making Business Swindles Churches in 6 States of More Than $250K

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Custom Church Interiors, an Arizona company that boasts a more than 50-year-old reputation of providing "superior worship furnishings for churches, synagogues, funeral homes and courtrooms," is now under fire from churches in at least six states that say the company fleeced them of more than $250,000 then disappeared.

(Photo: LinkedIn; Screen Grab via AZ Family) Owner of Custom Church Interiors in Arizona, Robin Groves (Inset) and a truck from his troubled company.

The Better Business Bureau serving Central, Northern and Western Arizona said in a release Wednesday that it received 12 complaints against Custom Church Interiors from churches in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Oregon and Texas.

The churches ordered pews, chairs, carpet, and other items and services from Phoenix-based company with deposits ranging from $8,000 to $110,000 but the company, owned by Robin Groves, failed to deliver.

"We did a down payment of about $5,700," Jon Taylor, lead pastor at First Christian Church in Phoenix, told AZFamily.

Taylor said his church had done business with the company successfully in the past so they had no reservations about the company's ability to deliver until now.

"This particular church said they felt comfortable doing business with this company because they've dealt with the company before. In fact, they purchased all these chairs just a few years ago and back then they had no problems at all," Taylor said.

The company, according to AZFamily, took the money from the churches and quietly shut down without telling them.

"It was just disappointing that it ended this way," Taylor said.

(Photo: Screen grab) A screen grab of the now defunct website of Custom Church Interiors.

Pastor Josh Hahne of King of Kings Church in Goodyear said his church was left $50,000 poorer by the company.

"We did a down payment of about $50,000," Hahne said.

"They were taking money from people and churches and not doing any of the work and seemingly intending to do so," he added.

Hahne explained that his church had to pay another company to have pews installed. They later sued Custom Church Interiors to recover their money and won but they have yet to be repaid any of their money.

Other complaints cited by the Better Business Bureau allege that the company was initially responsive when first contacted by church representatives to inquire about products and services. Once a contract was signed and deposits were collected, however, the company became hard to reach and did not return phone calls or emails about pending orders in several cases. When they were successful in reaching someone at the company, promised refunds were not delivered.

"Our church ordered chairs in April with an expected delivery date of June," one complaint said. "Gave him a deposit of $10K. Started calling in June, July, August with numerous calls left on his cell and office number, with not one return(ed) call at all. Stopped by the office...and he said there was no chance he could deliver on the chairs and would refund our money. Gave his word he would call me on Monday with a payment plan. No call from him, and again left numerous calls and texts to his numbers."

The Christian Post reached out to Custom Church Interiors for comment Thursday but the telephone lines are no longer in service and their website no longer functions. The Better Business Bureau also had similar results and has given the company an "F" rating.

On his LinkedIn page, however, the company's owner, Robin, continues to boast of a decades old reputation of "no nonsense guarantees."

"Our family owned business takes pride in representing the most beautiful, comfortable, quality built and backed line of church interiors available anywhere. And we do more. Just as our name indicates, Custom Church Interiors provides innovative custom tailoring to address any need -- from flooring and fabrics to furniture and finishes. We're so confident of our product line and skilled workmanship that we offer no nonsense guarantees," he says in a summary.

"Custom Church Interiors has gained an enviable reputation throughout the worship industry. That's a great testament to our talented staff of experts dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and providing unmatched service. We give 110% -- every time, every day," he adds.