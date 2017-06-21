Phaedra Parks News: 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Films Final Apology Scene With Porsha Williams

After being fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Phaedra Parks is now busy filming her final scene for the reality show. Rumor has it that the scene is going to be a big one, and it has something to do with patching things up with Porsha Williams.

It can be recalled that without a word, the show dismissed Parks last month after the latter had wrongfully accused Kandi Burruss of plotting against Williams. According to reports, Parks is now ready to tie up the loose end with Williams before she officially exits the show.

Reports suggested that the two are now filming an apology scene as they let go of their personal grudges against each other on national TV. According to an insider, it was the network, Bravo, that wanted Parks to settle things between the two reality stars. Fortunately, the two ladies involved agreed to do the scene.

"Porsha has agreed to have a sit-down with Phaedra. Porsha is the only one agreeing to film scenes with Phaedra. Bravo wants to tie up loose ends before Phaedra exits the show," the insider revealed to AllAboutTheTea.com.

Meanwhile, Parks' husband, Apollo Nida, is now asking a divorce judge to disregard a pre-nuptial agreement that the couple both signed before their marriage so he could have a cut of Parks' paycheck from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Nida reportedly claims that they signed the agreement before Parks became famous for the reality show.

According to reports, Nida says that he should get part of Parks' earnings from the show because he helped craft the storyline that allowed his wife to rise to fame. Part of the court document filed by Nida's camp said: "The parties' joint participation on the show generated millions of dollars for the wife who was the contracted cast member."

Parks has yet to comment on the issue.