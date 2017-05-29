Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Lonzo Ball Mulling Workout With the Sixers

Looks like Lonzo Ball and his camp haven't completely ruled out working out for teams other than the Los Angeles Lakers.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Lonzo Ball at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Ball is considering working out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

"A final decision will be made once Ball's agent, Harrison Gaines, and Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo have had an extensive conversation centered on the identity of the team, sources told ESPN," Haynes said in his report.

"That dialogue is expected within the coming weeks. Most expect Ball to be off the board after the first two selections," he continued.

"League sources said the concern regarding the Ball-Sixers link is the organization's plan to feature forward Ben Simmons, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, in a ball dominant, point-forward role next season," he added.

That's an interesting development. Ball has already informed the Boston Celtics that he's not going to work out for them and he clearly wants to stay in California. But what if the Lakers decide to pick someone else?

Well, Ball obviously doesn't want to be Isaiah Thomas' backup in Boston. He wants to play heavy minutes right away once he enters the league, that's why he doesn't want to go there. However, the Sixers are a different story and Ball should fit right in with their young core players.

Many will point out that the Sixers already have Ben Simmons and he's expected to run the offense next season. But having two players who can share ball-handling duties is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, they can easily play off each other and make life easier for each other. Their teammates should benefit as well. Just imagine the possibilities. A lineup featuring Ball, Simmons, Joel Embiid and Dario Šarić is going to be fun to watch.

There's one caveat, though. He may not get past the Lakers in next month's draft. In any case, Ball is an interesting option for the Sixers if he's still available.