Philippines Bans Religious 'Distractions' on Vehicles' Dashboards

Philippine authorities have banned the practice of placing religious symbols as accessories on vehicle dashboards due to safety concerns. But the new directive prompted an outcry from the Catholic faithful who accuse the government of interfering with their religious life.

Wikimedia Commons/TagaSanPedroAkoPublic utility vehicles in the Catholic-dominant Philippines are known for displaying religious icons, symbols and expressions like the jeepney in the photo.

The brouhaha began as the government prepared to implement an Anti-Distracted Driving Act which prevented drivers from using cellphones and gadgets. It also discouraged other distracting activities like reading, applying makeup, eating and drinking when the vehicle is not moving in traffic.

Along the way, another poorly implemented law was remembered pertaining to the prohibition of rosary beads from being attached to rearview mirrors as well as religious images, stuffed toys and trinkets to be placed on dashboards. Such ornaments are common in public utility vehicles.

When the government announced its strict implementation on Friday, it drew uproar from Catholics that make up 80 percent of the 100 million Filipinos. This distinction as Asia's only predominantly Catholic country is a legacy left behind by 400 years of Spanish occupation.

"This is an overreaction, insensitive and lacks common sense," said Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary for public affairs of Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP). "With these religious images, drivers feel they are safer, that there is divine intervention and they are being guided and protected," he added.

But an official of Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said the CBCP wasn't against the implementation of the law. LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada said she consulted Msgr. Marvin Mejia, and the secretary general of CBCP said they support the measure for the safety of motorists.

"As a Catholic, I believe it is my moral duty to know what the stand of the Conference is. I serve my Lord first," she said. She added that the CBCP finds the controversy a "non-issue" considering the religious items can be placed in other areas inside the vehicle other than the dashboard and rearview mirror.