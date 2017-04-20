'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' News Updates, Cast: Keira Knightley Appears as Elizabeth Swann in New International Trailer

It seems it is not just Orlando Bloom who is making a comeback in Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," also known as "Pirates of the Caribbean 5."

As seen in a new international trailer released for the upcoming film, Keira Knightley is set to return as Elizabeth Swann and will hopefully reunite with Will Turner (Bloom) and their son, Henry (Brenton Thwaites).

Knightley's return to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise was already previously speculated, but the actress denied the possibility at the time.

"It was an amazing point in my life, but it was a good five-year chunk. It was incredible, but I can't really imagine going back to it," the actress previously said in a 2014 interview with Digital Spy.

With the new trailer, however, it seems Knightley may have changed her mind about that. It is also possible that her role might not be as big in the upcoming film compared to the first few installments of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Even so, many fans are excited for the impending reunion of Elizabeth, Will and Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), and this may indicate that "Pirates of the Caribbean 5" may be even better than its predecessor.

Knightley starred in the first three "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, and she was only 17 years old when filming for 2003's "The Curse of the Black Pearl" started.

The story of the upcoming film is centered on Captain Salazar's (Javier Bardem) vengeful mission against Sparrow and every other pirate at sea.

Sparrow will then look for the Trident of Poseidon which can help him defeat Salazar and his fleet of ghost ships. Meanwhile, Henry will also make efforts to reconnect with his estranged father.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" will open in U.S. theaters on May 26.