'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' News, Updates: New Synopsis Teases Jack Sparrow's Troubles

Captain Jack Sparrow will return to the big screen seas in a couple of months. However, a new synopsis for "Pirates of the Caribbean 5" tease that his journeys in the upcoming movie will not be so easy.

FACEBOOK/Pirates of The Caribbean'Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales' hits theaters on May 26.

According to the synopsis obtained by Den of Geek, Javier Bardem's Captain Salazar will be hot on Jack's (Johnny Depp) heels. Salazar and his team have just escaped from the Devil's Triangle and they are setting off on a mission to kill every pirate at sea. He has his eyes set on Jack, in particular.

On the other hand, Jack will find hope in the Trident of Poseidon. The big problem is, he will have to join forces with "Pirates of the Caribbean" newcomers Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and Henry (Brenton Thwaites). Will the two young adults be able to help save Jack's life or will they be adding to his burdens?

When the first teaser trailer for "Dead Men Tell No Tales" was unveiled, fans were not so happy and satisfied. There was no Jack Sparrow on the footage. Instead, it focused heavily on the new villain and the introduction of Henry, who is believed to be the long-lost son of Jack's friend Will/New Davy Jones (Orlando Bloom).

It appears that "Pirates of the Caribbean 5" is setting the stage for the big villain that was showcased as a monster in the trailer. In a recent report, Movie Web unveiled the photo of Salazar from Disney. The close-up shot shows rotting skin and an eerie tone that will most likely set the theme for "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

It has yet to be revealed why Jack was not seen in the first trailer for the upcoming installment of the hit franchise. On the other hand, fans are hoping that the upcoming clips will feature his presence, as well as that of Will's appearance now that he is the new Davy Jones.

Fans are also excited to see Jack being reunited with familiar faces such as Mr. Gibbs (Kevin McNally) and his frenemy Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). Keira Knightley has said that she will no longer be part of "Pirates of the Caribbean 5." However, sources allegedly told TooFab in December that the actress has filmed some cameo scenes in secret.

"Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales" lands on U.S. big screens on May 26.