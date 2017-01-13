'Pitch Perfect 3' News: Hailee Steinfeld Confirms Her Return, Tells Fans to 'Relax'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ever since Anna Kendrick and other "Pitch Perfect 3" cast members started posting photos of them on set, fans had been wondering where Hailee Steinfeld was all this time and whether she will still return to the franchise or not.

FACEBOOK/Pitch Perfect Hailee Steinfeld has confirmed that she will be part of 'Pitch Perfect 3'

As a response to the never-ending questions about her return to the movie series, Steinfeld took to Instagram and said, "RELAX, pitches. I'm here. #PitchPerfect." Fans then expressed their joy over the star's confirmation.

RELAX, pitches. I'm here. #PitchPerfect A photo posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly recently confirmed the returning cast members for "Pitch Perfect 3." According to the outlet, Rebel Wilson, Kendrick, Anna Camp, Chrissie Fit, Hana Mae Lee and Ester Dean will return to reprise their roles.

While Elizabeth Banks will return to reprise her role as Gail in "Pitch Perfect 3," she will no longer be the director. The seat has been handed over to Trish Shie of "Step Up: All In."

Two new cast members have also recently been announced. Andy Allo will be playing the role of Charity, one of the team members of Dew, a rival band that the Barden Bellas will butt heads with in the sequel. Ruby Rose will also join the cast but details about her character are still unknown.

Unfortunately, fans won't see any "treble" in "Pitch Perfect 3." Skylar Astin has officially announced that the Treblemakers won't be featured in the upcoming film. The actor said that production has decided to take on a new route that does not involve the all-male performance group.

The plot for the upcoming film is also under wraps. However, Kendrick has teased on social media that the movie may see the Bellas in some roller-skating action. The caption in her photo says, "Keep Rolling."