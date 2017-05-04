Planned Parenthood's 'Champion of the Century' Hillary Clinton Declares Abortion 'Right and Moral'

Former Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton accepted her "Champion of the Century" award at Planned Parenthood's 100th anniversary gala on Tuesday in New York, arguing that abortion is both "right and moral."

(Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is welcomed onstage by Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Cecile Richards, as Planned Parenthood publicly endorsed Clinton in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 10, 2016.

"Protecting access to the full range of reproductive health care: it is a health issue, of course, it is a core economic issue," Clinton said before several liberal Hollywood celebrities, such as Chelsea Handler, Meryl Streep, Scarlett Johansson, and others, The Blaze reported.

(Photo: The Associated Press video screencap) Hillary Clinton (R) receiving the "Champion of the Century" award at the Planned Parenthood 100 Years Gala in New York, U.S., May 2, 2017.

"Women in every corner of our country understand that intimately. And anyone who wants to lead should also understand that fundamentally, this is an issue of morality," Clinton added.

"I wish it were common ground," she continued, "but I know for sure it is higher ground. And I believe, as you do, that trusting and valuing women is the right and moral position to take."

Pro-life advocates, such as Albert Mohler, President of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, spoke out against Clinton's support for the women's services and abortion providing organization.

"Shamefully, she deserves it," Mohler tweeted on Wednesday about Clinton's "Champion of the Century" award.

"She is a champion ... of the past," added Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony List.

Planned Parenthood reportedly spent over $30 million campaigning for Clinton during the 2016 election cycle, and gave her its first-ever primary endorsement.

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards separately told MSNBC that it is not difficult to be pro-life and a Democrat, following Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez declaring that all Democrats should support abortion rights.

"Oh, I don't think so," Richards said about whether it is difficult for one to be both a Democrat and pro-life, adding, "abortion is one of these issues that it is – I think shouldn't be politicized."

"I think it's actually a very deeply personal issue, and I respect folks having their own personal feelings about it," she said.

"I think the question is, 'what should the government be doing about it?' And so, I think there's ... room for people to have their own personal options without saying, 'Well, I'm going to make everybody else abide by my own – my own views,'" Richards added.

Dannenfelser previously told The Christian Post in an interview in April that it is "an appalling tragedy" when abortion is celebrated as a "service" to women, however.

"This award represents part of the last, desperate gasp of abortion-centered 'feminism,' which has run a terrible course but is on its way out. Planned Parenthood is on the verge of being defunded and its half a billion dollars in taxpayer funding rerouted to comprehensive health care," Dannenfelser told CP, speaking of the award for Clinton.

"Young people are increasingly pro-life. The ultimate goal is to end abortion, and we're closer to that goal than at any point in the last 40 years."

Alexandra Desanctis of the conservative magazine National Review further called Planned Parenthood an abortion corporation "that seeks every possible opportunity to glorify abortion and deify the public figures who push for total access to government-funded abortion-on-demand."

Desanctis added at the time: "There is no doubt that Clinton richly deserves this award, as she has long been a public champion for Planned Parenthood, sanctioning the murder of thousands of children and forcing unwilling Americans to pay for it."