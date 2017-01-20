What Kind of Seminar Is This, Planned Parenthood?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A former Planned Parenthood employee is voicing her disgust with the organization's so-called sex trafficking "retraining" meetings that have nothing to do with reporting sex traffickers to authorities, but are instead designed to train staffers how to catch undercover pro-life investigators.

In a video released Tuesday by the pro-life group Live Action, Ramona Treviño recounts her experiences as a manager of a Planned Parenthood facility in which she tells Live Action founder and president Lila Rose how she became disillusioned with her employer.

