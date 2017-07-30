Planned Parenthood Worker Admits 'It's a Baby,' Begs For God's Forgiveness

(Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) People walk past a Planned Parenthood clinic in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 28, 2015.

A grief-stricken Christian Planned Parenthood worker has revealed the reality behind her employer — it is as bad as pro-lifers say it is. Can God forgive her for working at the nation's largest abortion provider, she asked.

Last Friday, an anonymous Planned Parenthood employee called into Dr. Michael Brown's nationally syndicated conservative talk radio show "The Line of Fire" and expressed serious regret for the fact that she has been working for Planned Parenthood in an administrative position for over four months.

Even though she opposes abortion, the caller took the position because she was a single mother in need of a well-paying job.

The woman assured that in her position, she was not required to conduct the abortion procedures. However since taking the job, she explained, she hasn't experienced the same level of happiness and even stopped going to church because she felt so embarrassed to be working for Planned Parenthood, which ends the lives of over 300,000 unborn children every year.

"I know we have to answer to God for everything that we do, but will I be judged the same way as people who actually have abortions and things like that?" The woman asked Brown, who is pro-life. "How do you think God sees that? Do you think I am too far gone to go back?"

Brown, a Jewish believer in Christ who is an apologist and author with a Ph.D. in near eastern languages and literatures from New York University, assured her that she is not too far gone to go back but that she must immediately quit her job.

"First, you are not too far gone to go back but you need to get out of there. You got no business working there but God is merciful and compassionate and He understands your struggles — a single mom, all the issues you are dealing with. There is forgiveness," Brown assured. "Jesus died for any and all sins you've committed. It's not that you have left God entirely, you just made a wrong decision. It's one that is understandable but it is absolutely wrong and you need to get out of there and trust God for your next step. He won't fail you."

Brown added that because the caller is a child of God, she was feeling God's "conviction."

"Because you are His child, the joy isn't there and it can't be because you are facilitating people's abortions," Brown said, adding that her administrative job "would be, in that respect, no different than say if during the days of slave trade that your job was to register how many people were on the ship and how many survived or height and weight for sale or something like that. Or, if you were in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust and your job was to count the shoes that were taken from the Jewish prisoners or gold teeth that were taken or whatever."

"For sure, the Holy Spirit is not letting you be comfortable," he added. "For sure, your own conscience is not letting you be comfortable but don't think for a moment that God's grace is not there."

Later in the discussion, Brown asked the woman to share details of her time working at the clinic.

After explaining that she gave her daughter the middle name "Believe" because she was told she would never have children, the Planned Parenthood worker was emotional when she described what was in the back room of the clinic she worked in.

(Screengrab: YouTube / Center for Medical Progress)

"But there is a room in the back that is called a POC room — Products of Conception. It's where things are processed. They refer to it as either tissue or fetus but I saw it for the first time. It's a baby. It's not tissue," she said as she sobbed. "It's really bad. It is. It's a baby: there's legs, there's arms and there is eyes. It's a baby."

The woman also accused her employer of glorifying abortion by stressing the importance of women's "right to choose." She added that in many cases, Planned Parenthood workers only briefly discuss other options with women seeking an abortion and stress the benefits of abortion.

"Some women come in and they say they are not sure. And it's almost like sometimes, not all the time, but sometimes some doctors will almost push for them to get the abortions," she said. "They say that it is ultimately your decision but they put too much emphasis on the positive effects of the abortion."

The woman asserted: "It is not what they tell you it is on the news and all the marches that you see."

"It's not what they say it is. It's what the pro-life people say," she admitted. "They are telling the truth. It is what they say, how horrible it really is and that is coming from inside. I have seen it."

The woman told Brown that she did not want to return to work on Monday.

Brown told the woman that "there is no turning back."

"You are being complicit with the murder of children if you go back to this. Make sure you are out and that's the reality," he said, adding that she should turn in her notification to her employer.

"If you find yourself in financial hardship because of the decision you have made ... we know some folks that really help the pro-life movement holistically and that if you ran into some real life crisis — because of this, you can't feed your children next week or something — we have some friends I know that would say, 'Hey, we are going to stand with you in the midst of this.' Alright?"

The woman also explained that she stopped going to church. Brown urged the woman to return to church this Sunday.

"I encourage you to go back to church on Sunday, turn in your notice immediately. Hang up the phone and let Planned Parenthood know that you won't be coming back in. Do whatever you have to do responsibly to take care of that," he said. "We are going to reach out to follow up on any immediate needs that might come up. We have friends involved in pro-life ministry that say, 'Hey, we want to make sure that, ultimately, you and your daughter won't suffer.'"

The woman who called into Brown's show is not alone. The nonprofit organization And Then There Were None, which runs AbortionWorker.com, is a ministry that exists to help abortion clinic workers leave the industry. The ministry has helped hundreds of abortion workers leave their jobs. The ministry was started by Abby Johnson, a former director of a Planned Parenthood clinic.