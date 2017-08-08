'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Update Adds Xbox One Controllers, FPS-Only Servers

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has released the fourth monthly update, which comes with new weapons, new aesthetics and even a new server.

Facebook/playbattlegrounds "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" might be available on Xbox One this year.

One of the most interesting features added is the ability to honk the horns of vehicles. The ability is limited to the driver only and is default to the left mouse button. It is a minor feature but it is among the things players have been demanding for quite some time.

A new rifle also made an appearance, specifically the American-made Mark 14 Enhanced Battle Rifle. It is chambered in 7.62 mm, accepts all sniper rifle attachments and has a selective fire feature, which makes it an ideal weapon for those who rely on cunningness to eliminate their opponents.

And speaking of killing opponents, the "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" update also aims to reduce the number of kill stealing. Now, killing a downed player will still credit the kill to the one who knocked them down rather than the one who landed the killing blow.

But perhaps the biggest change to come is the addition of first-person only servers. The new game type is already available and is catered to those who prefer or are used to military-type simulation like those found in "Call of Duty" and "Battlefield."

The mode will limit vision to the first person which means players can no longer see around corners without exposing themselves to danger. One way to remedy this is to make use of the lean function, which is set by default to Q and E, to scout for enemies.

Other additions include new faces and hairstyles as well as better sound occlusion. Xbox controller support was also added, which is unsurprising given that the game is also set to be ported to the Xbox One.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available on the Windows PC via Steam.