PlayStation Plus February 2017 Free Games Updates: Lineup to Include a LEGO Game?

Sony is expected to announce the PlayStation Plus list of free games for the month of February any time this week. Subscribers are definitely looking forward to the new titles that they can download for free.

REUTERS/Yuriko NakaoPlayStation Plus subscribers await the list of free games for February.

According to PlayStation Universe, five games are likely to be included in the roster, namely "Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China," "LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham," "Gravity Rush Remastered," "Alienation" and "Shadow Complex Remastered." The source also says Ubisoft could be using "Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China" to boost the sales of the other two Assassin's Creed games which take place in India and Russia. Meanwhile, Warner Bros' "LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham" could be the first LEGO title in the PlayStation Plus program after two years.

Even though "Gravity Rush Remastered" failed to make it to last month's lineup, the action-adventure video game by SCE Japan Studio and Project Siren may be included in the February roster. The popular "Alienation" of Housemarque may also be part of the list. The twin-stick shooter has received mostly positive reviews since it was introduced in April last year. Another title that could be in the list is "Shadow Complex Remastered," Chair Entertainment and Epic Games' platform-adventure game. It was first introduced in 2009 and has been a fan favorite ever since.

Meanwhile, Mobile N Apps posits that ColdWood Interactive's puzzle platform game "Unravel" is a likely candidate for the February lineup. Night School Studio's supernatural mystery graphic adventure game "Oxenfree" may also be in the list. Just like in PSU, "Gravity Rush Remastered" is also a popular choice as well as Ska Studios' 2D action role-playing game, "Salt and Sanctuary."

"Salt and Sanctuary" was previously included in the lineup for the 2016 PlayStation Store's Launch Party. It was first released in March 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and later on for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux and the PlayStation Vita.