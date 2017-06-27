PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2017: Will Other Regions Get the Same PS4 Games Lineup as Japan?

With Sony PlayStation Japan announcing a great list of free games for their PS Plus promo next month, players from other regions wonder if they are getting the same titles as well

REUTERS/Mike BlakeThe Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2017.

PS Plus is Sony's subscription-based platform where its members get monthly free games, regular discount deals and other premium features.

Sony PlayStation Japan revealed that local PS4 players can access "Killzone: Shadow Fall," "Child of Light," and "Gravity Daze" (more commonly known as "Gravity Rush Remastered" in other parts of the world) for free as part of the region's July 2017 lineup of free PS Plus games.

According to reports, PlayStation Japan went all out in celebrating the seventh anniversary of PS Plus by letting local gamers vote on what titles should be included in next month's lineup.

Unfortunately, there are no hints that the West and other regions are getting the same treatment, so PS Plus members from around the world remain clueless on what is to come on their list of free games for July until an anticipated announcement is made on Wednesday, June 28.

Meanwhile, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo this month, it was announced that PS Plus members can access the newcomer game "That's You!" — a casual "irreverent party quiz" game that can be played by up to six friends or family members — for free once it is released on Wednesday, July 5.

The game comes with at least 1,000 "funny questions" and other playful challenges such as taking selfies and drawing doodles. Points are more likely to be earned by the person who knows the other player's personality better.

Meanwhile, there are predictions that some of the games that could be included in next month's PS Plus free games are "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag," "LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham," "God of War III HD Remastered" and more.