PlayStation Plus July 2017 Free Games Predictions

Sony has said little about July's roster of free games for subscribers of PlayStation Plus. It has, however, confirmed that the PlayLink feature will be coming to the program next month.

PlayStation PlayLink title "That's You!" will be added to the PlayStation Plus service on July 4.

PlayLink for PlayStation 4 is a new way to experience gaming. PlayLink connects your mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to your TV as well as your home console. With such a feature, players will be able to test out next month's titles on their devices with touchscreen.

"PlayLink titles are designed to be played in a group setting, allowing for a truly fun and dynamic experience," Sony said in a statement. "The collection of PlayLink games vary from gritty crime thrillers to quick-fire quizzes."

On the fourth of July, PlayStation Plus members will be able to try the comedy quiz challenge "That's You!" The game comes with over a thousand questions, a number of which are quite personal. The challenge also includes dares such as making doodles or taking selfies.

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), "That's You!" was showcased. A few of the questions asked were "Who's most likely to laugh at a teacher's lame joke?" and "What after-dinner entertainment would they provide?"

Sony will be adding more PlayLink titles in the following months. For those who will continue to subscribe will be able to catch a narrative-driven adventure "Hidden Agenda," a trivia game "Knowledge Is Power," a series of arcade-style mini-games "Franctics," and a singing game "SingStar Celebration."

Although the rest of the titles for July's lineup have not been revealed, they are expected to appear on the service on the fourth as well. Meanwhile, on the same day, a few PlayStation Plus June titles will be removed from the program.

According to reports, the company might unveil the July lineup toward the end of the month, particularly on the 28th.

More updates should roll out in the coming days.