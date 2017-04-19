PlayStation Plus May 2017 Free Games Predictions: 'Crypt of the Necrodancer' Is New Indie Addition?

PlayStation Plus is expected to release another roster of AAA and indie games for its May lineup.

Facebook/CryptOfTheNecroDancerThe PlayStation Plus list of free game for May may include another indie.

According to This Gen Gaming, four titles that could make it to May's list of free games are "Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition," "God of War 3 Remastered," "Crypt of the Necrodancer," and "Thumper."

"Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition" is an action role-playing hack/slash video game by Vigil Games and published by THQ Nordic. It was released in 2015. It is an enhanced version of 2012's "Darksiders 2" that was published by THQ. The plot follows Death, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. It will reportedly be another good addition to the list of THQ Nordic games for the console.

"God of War 3 Remastered," on the other hand, is a remastered version of the 2010 third-person action-adventure video game "God of War 3" that was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. It follows the quest of Kratos, Gaia, and the other Titans as they defeat the Olympian Gods. It is said to be one of the most popular choices for the PS4 plus lineup. This remastered version was released for the PlayStation 4 in 2015.

For the indie roster, it may be Brace Yourself Games' "Crypt of the Necrodancer." The 2016 video game has earned quite a huge following with its exciting gameplay and fantastic soundtrack. Players enjoy the challenge of fighting zombies and dragons as they navigate the creepy dungeons in the game. Since PlayStation Plus reportedly tends to include the more popular indies, this game is a likely choice.

Last in the potential May lineup is "Thumper," a "rhythm violence" game developed by Drool for PlayStation 4 and Steam. It is said to be one of the most popular ones introduced last year. The award-winning action/violence game may be the first virtual reality title to be included in the PS free game list. The gameplay is simple. Players must guide a space beetle as it navigates through a series of dangerous worlds.

According to IGN, this April, the list of free games for PS4 includes "Drawn To Death" and "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime." For PS3, "Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom" and "Alien Rage – Extended Edition" are free for download. Meanwhile, "10 Second Ninja" and "Curses 'n Chaos" are available for PS4 Vita and PS4 via crossbuy.