PlayStation Plus September 2017 Free Games: Predictions, Requests Include 'Ratchet & Clank,' 'The Evil Within' and More

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Attendees walk past the Sony Playstation booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

A few days before September starts, several predictions and requests are now up for next month's PlayStation Plus' list of free games, and they include "Ratchet & Clank," "The Evil Within" and more.

PlayStation Plus is a subscription-based platform for PlayStation players where Sony gives out a list of free games every month for their supported consoles.

Sony has yet to announce the official list of free games for PS3, PS Vita and PS4 for September. However several predictions have been made, while players have already started polls to register their requested game for next month.

Some of the highly predicted games included in the PS Plus September 2017 list include "Ratchet & Clank" and "The Talos Principle."

Insomniac Games' "Ratchet & Clank" was released in 2016 and is popular for combining platformer and shooter gaming genres played in a three-dimensional format. The titular characters are playable in the game with Ratchet doing the most of the shooting activities while Clank comes handy in several situations like when Ratchet needs to swim or fly.

On the other hand, "The Talos Principle" is a puzzle video game released earlier in 2014. The game also features a narrative that will only proceed when players successfully solve the 120 puzzles in the game. Players will assume the character of a robot who have several human-like qualities.

Meanwhile, on the Reddit "megathread" that PS Plus players go to for sharing their predictions and wish lists, some of the highly mentioned at the moment are Bethesda Softworks' "Wolfenstein: The Old Blood" and "The Evil Within." These games were developed by MachineGames and Tango Gameworks, respectively.

"The Evil Within" is a survival horror video game focused on the adventure of main protagonist Sebastian Castellanos. He needs to stay alive as he explores locations plagued with cursed items and hideous creatures.

"Wolfenstein: The Old Blood" is an action-adventure, first-person shooter game set during a time when the world is on the verge of defeating the Nazi forces. This game was released as a prequel title for the 2014 game "Wolfenstein: The New Order" — which was set in an alternate world where Nazis dominated World War 2.

Both "The Evil Within" and "Wolfenstein: The Old Blood" are getting their sequels later this year, which increases the chance of them getting included in next month's PS Plus free games.