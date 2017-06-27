'PlayStation VR' News, Updates: Sony Surprised at 'Resident Evil 7' Success on PSVR

The tech industry is looking forward to the future of virtual reality (VR) gaming. Although this new platform is probably years away from its prime, what companies have so far are not at all disappointing.

PlayStation New titles coming to PSVR this week.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Jim Ryan, Sony's head of global sales and marketing, admitted that the company was surprised to see how the PlayStation VR was received by the market. More importantly, they had no idea that the platform would be responsible for the success of Capcom's survival horror game "Resident Evil &: Biohazard."

"We are still in our infancy in terms of understanding," Ryan shared. "We had no idea that VR would play such a significant part in the success of Resident Evil 7. The percentage of people who played that game on PS4, and then in VR, was in double digits. It wasn't 10.1 percent, either. That was a big surprise to us."

Recently, PlayStation added more titles with PSVR support. This week, the company launched the following titles on the platform: "Ancient Amuletor VR," "Arizona Sunshine," and "Cavernous Wastes."

"Anicent Amuletor" is a first-person shooter game that combines shooting with tower defense and other gaming elements to bring about a unique VR experience. Players get to battle "magical creatures, battles, and legendary foes."

Another first-person shooter title coming to PlayStation this week is the VR-exclusive "Arizona Sunshine." It is a zombie survival game that thrusts players into a post-apocalyptic world. Using real-life movements, gamers must fight their way out of hordes of mindless zombies and survive.

In "Cavernous Wastes" players will portray a character who has no recollection of how he ended up inside a labyrinth of caverns. Gamers have but one task — to escape. The maze-like setup is expected to hold all kinds of surprises. If players need to, they must fight their way out of the cave.

The aforementioned VR titles will be available starting on June 27.

More updates should follow.