P!nk Delivers a Heartwarming Speech Dedicated to Her Daughter

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards just turned pink with P!nk's heartwarming message dedicated to her daughter.

There is no doubt that the 2017 MTV VMA's was a night dedicated to honor P!nk and her almost two decades in the music industry. But instead of making it all about her, the 37-year-old mother of two had a better idea: give the limelight to her daughter. When she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, P!nk told a touching story about the time her 6-year-old daughter told her "I'm the ugliest girl I know."

Willow Hart, P!nk's daughter with her husband, Carey Hart, felt she looked ugly because she thought she looked like a boy, and her admission bothered the singer a lot, even joking if it's alright to "kick a 6-year-old's a**." She explained that when the two of them got home, she made a Powerpoint presentation about androgynous artists like Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Annie Lennox and Janis Joplin who had lived their lives with truth and inspiring their generations.

Afterwards, she also explained how she was also mocked for looking too masculine but that she refused to change just so that she could fit the mold.

"Baby, girl, we don't change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl," she finally said during her speech. "We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. And to all of the artists here, I am so inspired by all of you. Thank you for being your true selves. And for, for lighting the way for us," P!nk went on to say.

It was Ellen Degeneres who presented the award to the singer, but before that, P!nk first took to the stage and wowed the audience while performing some of her greatest hits including "Get the Party Started," "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)," "Perfect," "Just Give Me a Reason" and "Raise Your Glass." P!nk also performed her latest single titled "What About Us."