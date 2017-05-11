'Pokémon' Direct Rumors: 'Pokémon Stars' to Be Announced This May?

"Pokémon" fans are convinced that the newest game in the franchise will be announced sometime this month via a Nintendo Direct presentation. As for what the title could be, fans are hoping that it will be the much-talked-about "Pokémon Stars" for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo/The Pokémon CompanyWill a new "Pokémon" game be introduced during a Nintendo Direct event this May?

There has been talk of a Pokémon-themed Nintendo Direct event since the beginning of this month. It gained even more traction online after Serebii.net owner Joe Merrick mused that for the past few years, "Pokémon" game announcements or news have always been made during the month of May. He noted that the trend started in 2005, and there has only been one exception — in 2011 when no announcement was made.

According to data compiled by Twitter user Dystify, the first real information regarding "Pokémon Sun and Moon" was revealed around the same time last year. Then, during a Nintendo Direct broadcast in May 2015, gameplay footage from "Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon" was revealed.

These announcements were preceded by "Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire" in 2014, "Pokémon X and Y" in 2013, "Pokémon Black 2 and White 2" in 2012 and "Pokémon Black and White" in 2010. All of these games had announcements made in the month of May.

Seemingly providing further evidence for an upcoming "Pokémon" Direct event are the changes made to Nintendo's Direct website. At first, netizens found an empty space that seemed to hint that a new event was on the horizon. Then, some time later, videos of previous "Pokémon" Direct events were removed from the list.

Given all these, "Pokémon" fans are greatly anticipating a Nintendo Direct event this month. They also can't help but wonder if the new game to be introduced is the long-rumored "Pokémon Stars." There's not a lot of details about what this game could be, but it is expected to launch on Nintendo's new hybrid console, the Switch.

Unfortunately, both Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have not commented on this speculation.