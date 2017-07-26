'Pokémon GO' Fest Global Rewards Unlocked: Niantic Announces Extension Until July 27

REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich Theodore Belizaire plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in Times Square, New York City, U.S.A.

Niantic is giving Pokémon trainers some extra time to obtain Global Rewards that were unlocked during the "Pokémon GO" Fest.

The "Pokémon GO" Fest took place in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. The event, however, did not go all too smoothly, as Niantic ran into some problems with the connection. Ticket holders were given their money back and they received Lugia, a Legendary Pokémon, as well as $100 in PokeCoins.

"Today at Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago, technical issues created problems for a large number of players attending the event," Niantic said in a post. "From everyone at Niantic, we apologize to all of the Trainers who came out to Pokémon GO Fest today. Although we were able to solve many of the technical issues, we were not able to offer every attendee a great experience."

During the "Pokémon GO" Fest event, players were able to get Global Rewards and were only given until July 24 to claim them. But because of the server issues they experienced, Niantic extended the claiming period by 72 hours, giving players until Thursday, July 27, to get them.

Trainers, the global rewards unlocked during #PokemonGOFest have been extended 72 hours. They will now end at 5:00 P.M. PDT on July 27. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 25, 2017

The Global Rewards unlocked include Candy, Experience, spawns and Stardust. Additionally, Buddy and Egg distances were decreased.

The "Pokémon GO" Fest in Chicago is only the beginning of the anniversary events Niantic has planned. They also announced that other celebrations will be held outside of the country. "Pokémon GO" events are scheduled to take place in Europe all through to September. A "Pikachu Outbreak" hosted by The Pokémon Company will also take place in August in Yokohama, Japan.

Lugia is the first Legendary Pokémon to make it into the augmented reality mobile game. Niantic announced that Articuno has also been made available.

Fans have been waiting for Legendary Pokémon since the game was first released. Niantic has dropped hints of including them in the game, and fans finally got their wishes granted.

Articuno and Lugia will not be the only Legendary Pokémon in the game, though. The company also revealed that Zapdos and Moltres will become available soon, though they failed to give an exact timeframe.