'Pokémon GO' Gameplay News: Devs Announce Legendary Mewtwo Will Arrive Soon

Niantic Legendary Mewtwo can soon be defeated and caught through Exclusive Raid Battles on "Pokémon GO."

Developers of the hit augmented reality game "Pokémon GO" have recently confirmed that the next Legendary Pokémon to arrive is Mewtwo.

Niantic held the Japan counterpart event of "Pokémon GO" Fest on Monday where they confirmed that attendees were able to battle the Legendary Mewtwo in a designated "Pokémon GO" stadium within the venue's vicinity. Trainers in Japan were later on able to catch the newly-added Legendary monster.

On that note, Niantic promised that trainers from around the world will soon be able to catch the Legendary Mewtwo through successfully participating in the new Exclusive Raid Battle feature on "Pokémon GO" in the "coming weeks."

According to the same announcement, the new Exclusive Raid Battle is going to be similar to the conventional Raid Battles but comes with a few tweaks.

One important distinction between the Exclusive and typical Raid Battles is the manner of joining them. "Exclusive raids will periodically appear at Gyms around the world; however, unlike existing raids, Trainers will be invited to join an Exclusive Raid Battle," Niantic further explained.

Getting an invitation requires winning a recent raid "by defeating the Raid Boss at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will be taking place."

Niantic will send notifications to trainers if an Exclusive Raid is about to take place at a nearby Gym. This will give players the chance to plan ahead and ensure that they will be able to defeat a Raid Boss and subsequently earn an invitation.

Defeating the Legendary Mewtwo will give trainers further access to ExclusiveRaids with the chance of catching other powerful Pokémon "over the next several weeks."

As trainers from around the world await the addition of Exclusive Raids and Legendary Mewtwo, they can still spend their time catching earlier released Legendary monsters, namely Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia, until Aug. 31.