'Pokémon GO' Gameplay News: Recent Niantic Exec's Speech Hints at 'Legendary' Summer Update?

A Niantic Labs executive recently hinted of a "legendary" game update set for the summer.

REUTERS/KhamA man is pictured playing 'Pokémon Go' at the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam, August 18, 2016.

With a very long list of winners to be recognized during the 21st Webby Awards last week, Niantic's Global Marketing Lead, Archit Bhargava, was given a few seconds to speak upon accepting several awards for the studio's hit mobile app "Pokémon GO."

While accepting the award for "Pokémon GO" as the best mobile game, Bhargava approached the microphone and said briefly, "This summer will be legendary."

Reports were quick to assume that Bhargava was referring to the major update that is anticipated to go live this summer. It is also suggested that his speech definitely talked about a specific project for "Pokémon GO," especially considering that Bhargava is the studio's executive for marketing.

Meanwhile, it is also important to note that this is not the first time Niantic officials talked about a major game event planned for the summertime.

Asia General Manager Yoshiji Kawashima and Asian General Marketing Manager Kenji Suka previously told K-Tai Watch about a summer event for "Pokémon GO." The Niantic officials reportedly shared that a "legendary" event is set to go live soon.

"I hope you are looking forward to this huge event this summer. Please look forward to it. Engineers are working hard now so that new functions can be implemented," Kawashima said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Niantic CEO John Hanke has also hinted at a major summertime update that involves the revamping of the Gym Battles system.

In a previous interview with the Germany division of news outlet Wired, Hanke admitted that despite the game's major success last year, he still considers its gameplay as "unfinished." He also thinks that Gyms still do not work the way they want them to.

Added to that, Hanke was also in attendance at the Mobile World Congress where he revealed there will be four major updates arriving in 2017. The first of the four updates was already released last February and introduced more than 80 additional Pokémon.

Meanwhile, developers are also expected to add Legendary Pokémon to the roster of the mobile game in summer.