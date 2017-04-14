'Pokémon GO' Generation 2 Easter Event 2017 News: Players Get Lucky Eggs at 50 Percent Off, Obtain Rare Pokémon Snorlax and Lapras

The "Pokémon GO" Easter Event 2017 started a few hours ago, allowing players to hatch rare types of Pokémon from standard 2 km eggs. The special event was launched shortly after game developer Niantic confirmed that an Easter event was coming to "Pokémon GO" and will be lasting for a week.

Facebook/PokemonGoAndroid Promotional photo for "Pokémon GO."

Previously, rumors about a " Pokémon GO" Easter event surfaced. According to reports, this event will allow players to hatch a Lapras or Snorlax. It was not until the other day that the news was confirmed via a leak on the " Pokémon GO" fan site, "The Silph Road."

"From tomorrow, there will be a DOUBLE EXPERIENCE EVENT that will last a week. There will also be better egg hatch rates. This means that there will be more chances of rare Pokémon coming out as Lapras or Snorlax more easily," posted Team Eevolution, a group of "Pokémon GO" fans.

Niantic also confirmed the news on April 13, announcing that the Easter event "Eggstravaganza" will run from 4 p.m. EDT of April 13 until 4 p.m. EDT of April 20. With the Easter event, trainers can earn more candy for each Pokémon that they get to hatch from an egg. Also, trainers can expect event bonuses, including double XP for every action in the game. This will allow players to level up at a much quicker pace.

The game developer will profit from the event through the in-game shop, which currently offers 50 percent off for all Lucky Eggs. This is good news for players who want to stockpile Lucky Eggs for future use. Also, considering how rare these eggs are, offering them at a discounted price will work to the advantage of players.

With the Easter event in full swing, players can now earn four times the XP that they normally earn. Snorlax and Lapras will also be more obtainable from 2 km eggs, although it remains unknown if all the rare 10 km egg Pokémon will be more common.