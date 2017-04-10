'Pokémon GO' Update: Easter Eggs Centric Event to Be Announced for 2017?

"Pokémon GO" players are convinced that developer Niantic Labs has something up its sleeves for the hit augmented reality game this Easter.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)A man uses a mobile phone in front of an advertisement board bearing the image of "Pokémon GO" at an electronic shop in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2016.

Although nothing has been announced yet, many gamers are already envisioning what the studio will do to commemorate the holiday at the event.

Since a bunch of the gameplay features in "Pokémon GO" involve eggs, Niantic can do a lot in an Easter event. The simplest they could go for is designing some of the eggs to look like Easter eggs.

However, many players are hopeful that Niantic will go bigger and take part in the occasion by reducing the time needed to hatch eggs or simply having more eggs up for grabs at Pokéstops.

Game Rant suggests that whatever Niantic has planned for its Easter event, Pokémon like Exeggcute, Togepi, Chansey and Blissey might be central to it simply because they fit the egg theme perfectly.

How Niantic will pull that off, "Pokémon GO" players imagine that these creatures will get higher spawn rates or better yet, receive shiny forms.

As great as all this sounds, Niantic remains silent about its plans. Fans are only counting on the studio's record of launching promotions on holidays.

But then again, there was massive expectation about a St. Patrick's Day event that many "Pokémon GO" players saw an exciting potential to. As fans know, it did not pan out.

Interestingly, Niantic is also known for waiting last minute in announcing its events. This is the case for the Thanksgiving promotion, which they announced just three days before the holiday.

Historically, the studio likes to wait at least a week before the holiday in question to announce what event they have in store.

With Easter just seven days away, fans are expecting an announcement today, if not tomorrow. The anxiety is at an all-time high as Niantic remains tight-lipped at the time of writing.

With that said, fans will just have to wait and hope that Niantic has something planned for them this Easter.