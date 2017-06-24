'Pokemon GO' News, Updates: Cheaters Will Be Given a Mark of Shame

"Pokemon GO" developer Niantic has added extra anti-cheating measures to the game to further discourage dishonest acts.

Facebook/PokemonGO "Pokemon GO" imposes stricter anti-cheat measures.

Niantic has always been firm with its policies for gaming and its distaste for unauthorized third-party apps, especially when it comes to its massively popular augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon GO." While it previously enforced a way to make cheaters unable to see rare Pokemon, this time, players will find that continuing to play with ill-gotten creatures will backfire on them.

"Starting today, Pokémon caught using third-party services that circumvent normal gameplay will appear marked with a slash in the inventory and may not behave as expected," Niantic wrote on its verified Support page on Reddit. "We are humbled by the excitement for all the new features we announced yesterday."

Niantic may not have been as straightforward with the repercussions of cheating, but trainers gather that "not behaving as expected" might pertain to these ill-gotten creatures' inability to heed orders. If this is what Niantic meant, then cheaters would find no enjoyment in the raid battle and expanded gym update.

As for the "slash in the inventory," reports suggest that trainers with the said mark will be unable to fight for a spot in the gym.

For the uninitiated, with the update, players can assign six Pokemon to each gym so they may be able to team for cooperative raids against powerful beasts.

To note, the recent mark of shame anti-cheating measure only inhibits third-party app users to be in the lead when it comes to the multiplayer feature.

The developers continue to create new ways to prevent cheaters, as simply banning bot accounts and third-party access — like they previously did — has proven to be futile. Gamers always find ways to bypass them.

More updates should arrive soon.