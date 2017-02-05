'Pokémon GO' Rumored Valentine Event May Introduce Breeding; The Pokémon Company President Hints at a New Gaming Device

Niantic Labs and The Pokémon Company may be planning another "Pokémon GO" event in light of the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration.

REUTERS/Mariana BazoPeople play "Pokémon GO" at El Olivar park in San Isidro district of Lima, Peru, September 2, 2016

There are numerous reports online suggesting that a new gathering for loyal fans of the augmented reality game could be brewing. And while nothing is confirmed thus far, teasers on what is to come are expected to start arriving next week. Unlike Valentine's Day, which is celebrated for only a single day, the "Pokémon GO" event may last for a couple of days similar to its Holiday special.

At this point, it is difficult to predict what Niantic Labs has planned. It is arguably quite difficult to organize a gaming event for "Pokémon GO" that will have something to do with Valentine's Day because of its players' demographics. But an article from Forbes suggest an interesting idea that instead of the usual gathering of players or limited time offerings, it might be the perfect time to introduce creature breeding in the game.

The reason for this proposal being linked to Heart's day is pretty straightforward. When two critters get into a mutual attraction with each other, they can mate and eventually create an egg that could hatch in the long run. This will bring new mechanics on how players can fill their Pokédexes instead of the usual method currently employed in the game.

In other news regarding "Pokémon GO," The Pokémon Company president, Tsunekazu Ishihara, hints that a new complementary device like the "Pokemon GO Plus" could come to fans. During an interview with Japanese business newspaper Nikkei, the executive addressed the danger of an immersive playing of the game at present. And because of that, his team is thinking of a new gadget to ensure the safety of their players.

"We intended to make a game for people to play outdoors, instead of at home. The potential that players could become too involved in playing the game [that they might walk into danger] was already an issue at an early stage," Ishihara said. "To avoid the danger, we also released 'Pokémon GO Plus,' the smartphone-linked wearable device, so that 'Pokémon GO' players do not have to always be looking down at their smartphone screens. Together with Nintendo, we are thinking of developing a new device that can be played more safely," he continued.