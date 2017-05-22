'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Are Changes to Gyms Set To Be Introduced Soon?

It seems that rumors about Gym-related changes coming to "Pokémon Go" have been floating around online for now, but are these sought-after improvements any closer to being added?

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoGym changes may be coming soon to 'Pokémon Go'

Hints about potential Gym changes certainly have not been hard to come by at the very least.

Not too long ago, a post on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit from "eskimo9" highlighted lines of code that mentioned both Gyms and Raids.

Then, earlier this month, the folks over at The Silph Road did some more digging through the game's files and were able to bring back some interesting things, including references to "Raid Pokémon" and even a "Search Gym" activity.

To this point at least, those discoveries have not really led to anything. However, a recent article from Pokémon Go Informer has put forth reasons for why players may not have to wait that much longer to finally see Gym-related changes implemented.

One of the reasons mentioned by the website is that "Pokémon Go" is seemingly overdue for a major update, and indeed, it has been a while since developers last released something truly game-changing.

The article also noted that the prevalence of cheating could force the developers to come up with something sooner rather than later that can finally address that problem, and perhaps they can even tie that into whatever they have in mind in terms of adjustments for the Gyms.

Lastly, the author of the article speculates that the Gym update could be released as soon as Thursday, May 25.

In any case, even if the Gym update does not arrive on the 25th, it is still likely to be released at some point, especially given all the clues that have already been discovered.

If not on the 25th as the aforementioned article noted, then perhaps the developers may save this massive update for a more special day, such as the game's anniversary.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.