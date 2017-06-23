'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Have New Shiny Pokémon Been Released?

Ever since a Shiny variant of Magikarp was discovered inside "Pokémon Go," players have been consistently looking for the next ones which may be added. And now, recent rumors are hinting that they may already be here.

Eagle-eyed Redditors have recently noticed something different with some of the Pokémon in the game.

A thread that can be seen over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit featured different players discussing these seemingly new creature models.

Apparently, the models for Pikachu, Raichu and Gastly have been updated.

The change to Gastly's model is particularly noticeable, with Redditor "FishFruit14" noting that this Pokémon's eyes are bluer.

Even more recently, Redditor "Constyy" pointed out that Gastly's model has apparently been updated again as the eyes are not "all blue" like before.

Now, if a Shiny variant of Gastly really is inside "Pokémon Go," there is a good chance that there may at least be two more present as well.

Just like how the Shiny Magikarp was released alongside the Shiny Gyarados, and the Shiny Pikachu is supposedly available along with the Shiny Raichu, the evolutionary forms of Gastly may now have Shiny variants as well.

If a Shiny Gastly has been added, players then might be able to find special variants of Haunter and Gengar.

While some players are already getting excited by the idea of having new Shiny Pokémon to look for, it is worth noting that developers have yet to confirm that they are indeed in the game.

Still, there are players remaining hopeful and they are calling on developers to release Shiny variants for all the currently available Pokémon. However, it is unclear if that will be happening anytime soon.

This situation regarding the Shiny Pokémon is expected to evolve over the coming days, so "Pokémon Go" players curious about them are advised to stay tuned.