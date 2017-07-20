'Pokémon GO' Update Features, Bug Fixes: New Update Comes with Added Trainer Abilities

Facebook / Pokémon-Go New update for "Pokémon GO" released by Niantic this week

New features and glitch fixes were introduced in the latest update for "Pokémon GO" this week.

Niantic launched both the Version 1.39.0 for the iOS edition and the Version 0.69.0 for the Android edition of the augmented reality game on Wednesday, July 19.

According to the game developer, some of the latest features that were introduced by the new update include the ability for trainers to feed their Pokémon with berries even if they are not located within the Pokémon's vicinity. They simply have to visit the Pokémon's information screen then press on the brand-new "go to gym" button to enable them to feed berries to their Pokémon even in a remote location.

However, the game developer also mentioned that the Motivation regained by the Pokémon that was fed with a berry will be less effective if the trainer chooses this new method.

The new update also comes with additional icons that can be seen in the Pokémon information screen. These icons can specify how the trainer managed to catch the Pokémon.

The trainers also received several new abilities that can help them in the game. These include the capacity to rotate the Photo Disc at a Gym every time the trainer completes a Raid Battle.

Aside from the new abilities for the trainers, the new "Pokémon GO" update also comes with several bug fixes and issues to make the game a lot easier.

One of them includes the issue where Pokémon trainers are not able to complete the Raid Battles that started before the time lapses on the map view. It also fixed the issue where the Pokémon are not returning properly to their trainer after managing to defend a Gym.

Meanwhile, other reports reveal that trainers will receive a major reward during the final two days of the anniversary event as soon as they manage to complete a series of three challenges.