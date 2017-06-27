'Pokemon GO' Updates: Understanding Mobile Game's Version of Rare Candy and How to Use It

While Rare Candy is not new to "Pokemon" games, it has finally been introduced to "Pokemon GO" and is one of the best ways to evolve a Pokemon monster in the event that a player does not have enough of the required candy.

The latest update on "Pokemon GO" has finally brought the Rare Candy into the popular mobile "Pokemon" game. However, the Rare Candy in "Pokemon GO" is gained differently from other "Pokemon" games as it requires a lot more effort.

It has been learned that the only way to get a Rare Candy in "Pokemon GO" is to complete Gym Raids as it comes as a reward for completing one. As if completing a Gym Raid were not difficult enough, there is no guarantee that a player will get one, even if they have defeated and captured the Raid boss. However, the more difficult a Gym Raid is the bigger the possibility for a player to be rewarded a Rare Candy.

Rare Candy is an out-of-battle item that can be used on a Pokemon of its type. While acquiring one may not be a piece of cake, using one is a walk in the park. In order to use the Rare Candy, all a player has to do is to go to the Rare Candy icon in his items bag, click the Rare Candy, and he will be taken to his Pokemon collection and choose the Rare Candy he wishes to use. A message will then appear and ask a player "Transform a Rare Candy into a (Chosen Pokemon) Candy?" For instance, if a player lacks a candy and cannot evolve his Pokemon into a Tyranitar, he can use his Rare Candy as a Larvitar Candy.

Hence, a Rare Candy can be used when a "Pokemon GO" player lacks certain candies for whatever Pokemon monster he has.