'Pokemon Stars' News: Rumored Game Listed for a 2030 Release on Amazon U.K.'s Official Site

While Nintendo has yet to officially announce "Pokemon Stars," Amazon has already put up the game on its site for pre-orders way before the game supposedly arrives in 2030.

PokemonRumors claim that "Pokemon Stars" will pick up years after the events in "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon's" Alola region.

Rumors about "Pokemon Stars" have been around for quite some time now, but there is no way to confirm if such a game is really in the pipeline. While Nintendo announced at last week's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) that a "Pokemon" RPG is coming to the Switch, it has yet to reveal if the game in reference is, indeed, "Pokemon Stars."

According to reports, though, the Nintendo Switch has used "Pokemon Stars" as the name of the game, and had it listed as such on Amazon U.K.'s store page. While the said listing may have hinted the arrival of the "Pokemon Stars," some can't help but suspect it may have just been a booboo as it listed 2030 as the release date of the game.

Upon checking Amazon U.K.'s official site, though, the listing is still pretty much up as of this writing, and "Pokemon Stars" is still slated for a 2030 release, along with another Nintendo Switch game, "Yoshi," which is also scheduled to arrive in 2030. This leaves "Pokemon" game fans wondering as, if it is a mere mistake, it could have been rectified already considering that many online publications reported about it days ago.

Meanwhile, it is said that the upcoming "Pokemon" RPG game will continue the story of "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" as it picks up years after the events that transpired in the aforementioned games' Alola region. It is also alleged to feature how Mohn lost his memories, and how Necrozma became a part of the "Pokemon" world.

As of this writing, though, everything about "Pokemon Stars" is nothing more than a rumor, including its title. Until an official statement is released, fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now, especially its 2030 release date.