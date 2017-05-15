'Pokemon Stars' Rumors: 3DS Follow Up To Be Unveiled in E3 2017?

Nintendo is rumored to be unveiling the "Pokémon" 3DS follow-up and its Nintendo Switch offering, "Pokémon Stars," quite soon.

Facebook/NintendoSwitch"Pokemon Stars" will allegedly be unveiled during the E3 this June.

According to Mic, the teaser for "Pokémon Stars" will happen this May, while the official announcement might take place a month after during the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. Nintendo will reportedly opt for a Direct presentation in the event. Already, eagle-eyed fans are noticing the empty spot on the Nintendo Direct archives, fueling speculations that a new announcement is happening soon. What makes it more interesting is that the company chose to remove the old Pokémon teaser a month before the upcoming E3.

Meanwhile, fans may expect big Pokémon news to be released this month. Based on Nintendo's tendency to give out full details of its new games in the month of May, it looks like a teaser for "Pokémon Stars" will soon be unveiled. In the past years, news on "Pokémon Sun and Moon," "Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire" and "Pokémon X and Y" have all been released on the fifth month of the year. The chance that "Pokémon Stars" is the next to debut in the series is said to be huge, as Nintendo will likely prioritize its Switch release.

In November, speculations claimed that a follow-up for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" would be released in 2017. Many are looking forward to new updates, but Nintendo has been doing a good job in keeping everything under wraps. Recently, tongues starting wagging again when news of a new line of merchandise to be added in the Japanese Pokémon Center was released. The collection named "Look Upon the Stars" is allegedly inspired by Cosmog, a legendary monster in the latest "Pokémon" series.

According to Polygon, the merchandise set is a huge hint that the franchise is getting ready for the big unveiling of "Pokémon Stars." The collection, which will be made available in Japan on May 20, includes a plush Cosmog and a Lillie inspired bag.