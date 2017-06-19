'Pokemon Sun and Moon' Marshadow Info Revealed, Upcoming Distribution Soon?

The Pokemon company has just revealed new information about "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" Marshadow. Is the mythical Pokemon all set for release?

Pokemon-sunmoon.com Mythical Pokemon Marshadow unleashing its Z-move "7 Star Strike."

During the first few leaks of the "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon," one of the new Pokemon seen is Marshadow. Back then, the dataminers have leaked not just what the mythical Pokemon would look like but also its signature moves. Now, the Pokemon Company finally confirms this information by revealing official details about "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" Marshadow.

According to the "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" website, the mythical Pokemon Marshadow is called the Gloomdweller Pokemon. It stands at 2'04'' and weighs at 48.9 lbs. Marshadow is the first ghost/fighting-type Pokemon to date.

As a gloomdweller Pokemon, Marshadow hides itself in the shadow. As such, it never appears before humans, making people dub it as a mythical Pokemon. Its ability as a Gloomdweller also allows it to sink into the shadow of others, giving it the ability to copy their movements. Despite having this ability, the Marshadow is very cautious. When sinking into its desired shadow, the Pokemon will always look out for itself, careful not to be seen by others; a trait that may be the reason why it is rarely seen by humans.

"Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon's " Marshadow has several signature moves as revealed on the website. One of these moves is called the "Spectral Thief," a move that only Marshadow can learn. The move allows the mythical Pokemon to steal its opponent's stats boost and then land an attack. The other skill is its very own Z crystal powered attack called "7-Star Strike." The move allows Marshadow to sink into its very own trainer's shadow and unleash an all-out set of kicks and punches that will definitely knock out its opponents.

Despite giving details about Marshadow, the Pokemon Company has yet to reveal when players could get their very own mythical Pokemon. Fans will have to wait for more details.

"Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" are now available worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS.