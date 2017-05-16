'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: New Batch of Mega Stones, Midnight Lycanroc Now for the Taking

It looks like there is enough, if not more Mega Stones to go around for the most devoted players of the hit Nintendo role-playing video games "Pokémon Sun and Moon."

Nintendo is giving away four Mega Stones that will allow players to unlock the Houndoom, Heracross, Pidgeot and Steelix, none of which are native to the Alola region where "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" are set.

That being said, gamers will have to import the classic pocket monsters through the Pokémon Bank before they claim the Mega Stones. This means that they will have to shell out $4.99 to get the app.

After that, it should be the usual process. "Pokémon Sun and Moon" gamers can get a hold of the precious Mega Stones via Mystery Gift. At this point, fans know the drill when it comes to these.

Go to the Mystery Gift on the main menu then click Receive Gift. Select the option to obtain the Mega Stones via a code, choose Yes for the two questions that will pop up and enter the password: AZUL.

The Mega Stones should then be available, but "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players should make sure they speak to a delivery man at the Pokémon Center to be able to pick them up.

Most importantly, gamers should not forget to save the game in order to keep the Mega Stones. There is no word as to how long this promotion will go on so players should make sure they acquire the items sooner rather than later.

Gamers also get the chance to unlock the midnight form of canine Pokémon Lycanroc, which is traditionally exclusive to "Pokémon Moon," by obtaining codes from GameStop. Players can do so up to June 5.

This is especially beneficial to "Pokémon Sun" players as it gives them the opportunity to evolve Lycanroc to Rockruff without waiting for night-time, which is when the transition begins, and not having to pick up a copy of "Pokémon Moon."