'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Ninth Global Mission Urges Players to Try Their Luck in the Lottery

Twitter courtesy of Pokémon The ninth Global Mission is now live inside 'Pokémon Sun and Moon'

A new Global Mission recently went live and this is the ninth one that "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players can take part in.

This time around, the Global Mission is about the lottery . To be more specific, it is about playing the lottery a lot.

In order to successfully complete the ninth Global Mission, players will have to band together and tally a total of at least 1,000 lottery spins.

Failure to reach that mark means that participants will only get 200 Festival Coins, while Pokémon Global Link members will be given 400 Festival Coins.

If the goal of this Global Mission is met, all of the players will receive 2,000 Festival Coins. Global Link members will then be eligible to obtain 4,000 Festival Coins if the Global Mission is accomplished.

On top of that, the Global Link members who play the lottery even just once while this mission is active will get five Rare Candies and a Fast Ball. Developers have noted that the Fast Ball should come in really handy for when "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players encounter a creature that likes to run.

Notably, there is no secondary goal set for this Global Mission, so once players have managed to get past that 1,000 mark, they can relax and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Players are also advised to pay a visit to the Global Mission receptionist before participating in the challenge and after a round of playing to make sure that their efforts have been duly noted.

There is ample time for players to tally those required lottery spins, as the ninth Global Mission will remain active until Aug. 7.

Developers also shared that this is the last Global Mission, so players who want to experience what it is like to participate in one will want to do so now.

More news about "Pokémon Sun and Moon" should be made available soon.