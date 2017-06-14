'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Players Easily Accomplish Seventh Global Mission

Chalk another one up for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players, as they have managed to complete yet another Global Mission.

Twitter courtesy of PokémonThe eighth 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Global Mission is reportedly set to go live on June 27

To recap, the seventh Global Mission challenged players to fish for Pokémon and items at the rare spots.

The primary goal for the mission was set at 250,000 Pokémon/items caught, while the secondary goal stood at 500,000.

Not only did players manage to meet both goals, they even more than doubled up the secondary mark as they posted an impressive total of 1,228,170 Pokémon and items caught over the duration of the Global Mission.

Because players were more than willing to show off their fishing skills, they will now be able to receive the rewards for accomplishing the seventh Global Mission.

Participants will be able to take home at least 2,000 Festival Coins, while those who are also Global Link members can get 4,000 Festival Coins.

Again, since even the secondary goal was met, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players who are also Global Link members will be given one Lure Ball each.

Also, the Global Link members who caught at least three Pokémon/items while the seventh Global Mission was live are also in line to receive five Rare Candies.

Players can already talk to the receptionist to claim their Festival Coins, but they may need to check back later for more instructions regarding how they can get the Lure Ball and the Rare Candies.

Now that the seventh Global Mission is over and done with, players can now look forward to the next challenge.

According to a recent report from Serebii.net, the eighth Global Mission will be about defending the Champion title in the Pokémon League.

The next Global Mission is also expected to go live on June 27, though its end date and the rewards it can potentially provide have not been revealed yet.

More news about "Pokémon Sun and Moon" should be made available in the near future.