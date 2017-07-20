'Pokémon Sun and Moon' News: Rewards for Eighth Global Mission Available To Be Claimed

Twitter courtesy of Pokémon 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' players can now get their rewards for completing the latest Global Mission

After struggling with Global Missions early on, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players are now on a hot streak as they have managed to successfully complete the eighth mission and are now eligible to receive their rightful rewards.

Just as a refresher, this most recent Global Mission was all about becoming the League Champion.

To be more specific, players needed to earn the title of League Champion at least 100,000 times in order to accomplish this mission, and accomplish it they did.

Not only did players meet that primary goal, they even more than doubled it, as they managed to become League Champion 235,111 times.

With the eighth Global Mission handled, participating players can now receive 2,000 Festival Coins. Furthermore, the participants who are also Global Link members will be given 4,000 Festival Coins.

As noted earlier, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players managed to become the League Champion well over 200,000 times and that means they will be able to receive the secondary bonus.

The secondary bonus comes in the form of a new Moon Ball, and this will be handed out to Global Link members who did their part to make sure that this Global Mission was finished.

Global Link members will also be eligible to obtain five Rare Candies if they were able to win the title of League Champion at least once while the eighth Global Mission was still live.

The rewards for the successful accomplishment of the eighth Global Mission will remain available for players to get until Aug. 30, Serebii reported.

With this latest Global Mission now in the books, that marks the sixth straight time that players have managed to meet the goals set by the developers.

It is still unclear what the next Global Mission will be about, though players will likely be ready.

More news about "Pokémon Sun and Moon" should be made available soon.