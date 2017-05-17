'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Update: Devs Add Four Mega Stones for Free

Developers from Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have recently announced they are adding four Mega Stones to the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" games for free.

These new items will allow trainers to carry out Mega Evolves at no cost. As explained by the developers in the announcement post, "Add more Mega Stones to your collection so you can Mega Evolve more Pokémon in Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon with a special code."

Players will only have to use the four-letter redemption code — AZUL — to acquire the Mega Stones for Pidgeotite, Steelixite, Heracronite, and Houndoominite.

Take note that other than these stones, there are several other items required for the corresponding Pokémon — Pidgeot, Steelix, Heracross, and Houndoom, respectively — to execute the Mega Evolve successfully.

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" players will only have to follow several steps to get the free Mega Stones. Upon opening the game, players shall proceed to the Mystery Gift tab found on the main menu screen. They should then select "Receive Gift" and choose the "Get with Code/Password" option. They must connect the game to the internet by pressing "Yes" on the two dialogue boxes that will subsequently appear, then enter the AZUL code. Players will then automatically receive the Mega Stones.

To completely acquire the free Mega Stones, players are instructed to speak to the delivery man in the Pokémon Center. He will hand over the Mega Stones. Players should not forget to save their game.

Developers remind players that the four Pokémon are not even available "in the wild in 'Pokémon Sun and Moon.'" However, players can transfer these creatures, if they own any, from the previous titles they played.

The move will cost the creatures the items they were carrying before they were transferred. This way, the game mechanics ensures that players are only transferring the Mega Stones. It might make players hesitant to carry out a transfer but it is the only way to play with Mega Stones in the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" expect from using the AZUL redemption code.