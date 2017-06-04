'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Update: Lillie Nendoroid Revealed as Fishing Global Mission Continues

Fans of Lillie from "Pokémon Sun and Moon" will be happy to know that her likeness will be featured in one of the upcoming Nendoroid figures inspired from the games.

NintendoThe promotional images for "Pokémon Sun and Moon"

The Nendoroid figure captures Lillie's trademark snarky look. She also dons her hat and bag, which usually houses the Mythical Pokémon Nebby. However, the creature is nowhere to be seen in the statue.

Nendoroid Lillie will be joining the Pokémon Nendoroid collection soon! Stay tuned for more information! #pokemon #nendoroid pic.twitter.com/z0ixY6vTz1 — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) June 2, 2017

There is no word on the price yet, but fans can purchase the figurine from Good Smile Company starting June 15. The Pokémon Center, the Pokémon Store and the Pokémon Center Online will have it on offer on June 17 along with a bunch of more "Pokémon Sun and Moon" merchandise including buttons, bags, bath towels and many others.

In related news, the seventh global mission for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" is now live. For the event, trainers will simply have to fish 500,000 Pokémon or items from fishing ports peppered in the Alola region.

Players can do so up to June 12. The ones who successfully complete the mission will be rewarded with 2,000 Festival Coins. The game will still reward players who do not reach the goal with 200 Festival Coins for their effort. This amount doubles for those who synced their "Pokémon Sun and Moon" to the Pokémon Global Link website.

Nintendo has been consistently expanding "Pokémon Sun and Moon" since its launch by conducting global mission events and adding Mythical Pokémon to the catalog.

The latest to be confirmed to arrive in the games is the dual-type fighting and ghost Pokémon named Marshadow. However, Nintendo is yet to reveal how to acquire the pocket monster.

While waiting for information about that, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" players can also focus on getting four free Mega Stones for Pidgeot, Heracross, Steelix and Houndoom in the Mystery Gift feature. They can also take advantage of getting a special Lycanroc exclusively from GameStop up to June 5.