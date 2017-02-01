'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Update: Players Can Soon Obtain Mega Stones Through Online Competition

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In a recent announcement, it was revealed that more Mega Stones will soon be obtainable on "Pokémon Sun and Moon" through online competitions.

Mega Stones were first introduced in the "Pokémon X and Y" games. It is a required item for Mega Evolution. The story behind it says that these stones are the result of when Evolutionary Stones are infused with the power of Legendary Pokémon Xerneas or Yveltal.

As for the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" gameplay, Mega Stones were also made available but can only be acquired or accessed when players have completed the game. The Mega Stones incorporated in the game upon release were also very limited.

Luckily, through the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" Japanese Global Link site, it was recently announced that the game will soon offer players the chance to acquire Mega Stones that were not available in the Alola Region before.

According to the announcement, these powerful and rare items will be introduced little by little through online competitions starting in February. Players who will participate will be rewarded with Mega Stones for Beedrillite and Mawilite.

Reports confirm that more Mega Stones will be available in the future; however, the timetable has yet to be announced.

On other news, Gematsu reports Nintendo recently announced that "Pokémon Sun and Moon" sold 14.69 million copies in 2016. It now sits as the fifth top grosser "Pokémon" game title following "Pokémon Diamond and Pearl" at the number one spot with 17.64 million copies sold, "Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire" at second place with 16.22 million copies sold, "Pokémon X and Y" at number 3 with 16.06 million copies sold, and "Pokémon Black and White" at the fourth spot selling 15.62 million copies.

This is considered a highly outstanding performance considering that "Pokémon Sun and Moon" has just been in the market since November 2016.

Meanwhile, with the undoubtedly successful release of "Pokémon Sun and Moon," it is rumored to get a Nintendo Switch version to be called "Pokémon Stars." However, Nintendo has yet to confirm the claim.

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" is currently available on Nintendo 3DS.