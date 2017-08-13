'Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sun & Moon' Offers New 'Burning Shadows' Expansion

Facebook/Pokemon 'Pokemon Trading Card Game: Sun & Moon' has a new expansion called 'Burning Shadows.'

A new expansion for the "Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sun & Moon" has been released, and fans have a ton of new cards to collect and choose from.

According to their official website, the new expansion, called "Burning Shadows," consists of more than 140 new cards. This means players definitely have more to collect and use in their gameplay. There are also 12 new Pokémon-GX cards and six Supporter cards that showcase significant human characters. These Supporter cards also boast of full art.

The new Pokémon-GX cards are: Salazzle GX, Charizard GX, Ho-Oh GX, Golisopod GX, Tapu Fini GX, Necrozma GX, Machamp GX, Marshadow GX, Muk GX, Darkrai GX, Gardevoir GX and Noivern GX. They are undoubtedly powerful, but it will surely take time to collect them all.

Some of the new human characters include Acerola, Guzma, Kiawe and Olivia. Acerola returns Pokémon with damage counters back into the player's hand, while Guzma "pulls a Pokémon from each player's Bench into the Active position." Kiawe will allow players to get four Fire Energy cards from their discard pile, but it does come with a catch: the player's turn will end immediately. Finally, Olivia will help players by looking for two Pokémon-GX cards from their deck and putting them into their hand.

The Pokémon Company also released a TV commercial to promote the new expansion. "From the shadows, mysterious new Pokémon emerge ready for battle," the clip teased.

With over 140 new cards to collect, players may lose track of what cards they have and what they still need to purchase. The Pokémon Company has made it easy, though, by creating a "Burning Shadows" expansion checklist which can be downloaded in PDF form.

Players can buy booster packs consisting of 10 cards each. The cards in each pack vary, so fans who would like to collect them all will definitely need to be patient.

