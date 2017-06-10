'Poldark' Season 3 Spoilers: Demelza, Ross Reunite in New Trailer

"Poldark" season 3 is set to premiere soon and its trailer teases another action-packed drama series. According to reports, the upcoming installment is set to introduce new faces in its cast and will pick up right where the previous season left off.

Facebook/OfficialPoldark'Poldark' season 3 premieres June 11.

Starring Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark, Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza, Heida Reed as Elizabeth and Jack Farthing as George Warleggan, "Poldark" is based on the same title novel series written by Winston Graham. The next installment in the franchise will reveal what happens to Ross and Demelza following their reunion in the season 2 finale.

It can be recalled that in the previous season, the two decided to reunite after all that they have gone through. Previously, they parted ways when Ross cheated on Demelza as he spent a night with his ex-flame, Elizabeth.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Tomlinson revealed that Demelza has chosen to stay with Ross "with the hope that he will now include her in his decision-making and they will handle everything as a team and as a power couple."

The trailer for the upcoming season showed George, Elizabeth's husband, holding the latter's baby and telling a seemingly guilty Elizabeth that the infant's name would be "Valentine" because it looks like her.

The trailer also featured Aunt Agatha, played by Caroline Blakiston, uttering the words, "Cursed he be." It remains to be seen who she is referring to in the clip. However, there are speculations that she is talking about Elizabeth's newborn, who might be a product of her infidelity with Ross. Based on Elizabeth's expression in the trailer, it looks like she will go the extra mile to keep her husband from knowing the truth behind her baby's real father.

Another big reveal from the trailer is Demelza's brother. The video showed that the upcoming season will finally introduce Drake, Demelza's younger loving brother who had relocated to Cornwall for greener pastures. Aside from him, another cast addition featured in the trailer is Elizabeth's cousin, Morwenna Chynoweth, who is portrayed by Ellise Chappell.

"Poldark" season 3 premieres on June 11 on BBC One.