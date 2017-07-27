Police Squash Rumors That Linkin Park's Chester Bennginton Was Murdered

Reuters/Steve Marcus Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, died on Thursday from apparent suicide

Days after Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington's death, a controversial website started to propagate an article that claimed that Bennington was murdered and did not commit suicide. The report spread like wildfire on the web and it was shared a number of times on different social media platforms.

As of this writing, the said dubious report - which can be found on yournewswire.com - has been shared more then 700,000 times. Despite the police confirming that Bennington killed himself and that there was no foul play behind his death, some internet users still tend to believe and be affected by the fake news story.

Although the news has become viral, the police who investigated Bennington's death maintain that the claim is not true. The Los Angeles coroner himself has already confirmed that after a thorough investigation of the case, the singer's death was apparently a result of suicide.

Fans were not the only ones who were heartbroken by Bennington's unexpected passing. His group, Linkin Park, recently revealed how broken they were following the incident via an official statement that was released on Monday. In their statement, the rock band said "grief and denial are still sweeping through our family" as they try to deal with Bennington's death.

"You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you," said Linkin Park in their statement, which they started with the words "Dear Chester."

Linkin Park rose to fame in the 2000s and has since then been known as one of the most commercially successful rock bands of their generation. Bennington was one of the vocalists of the band. Last week, he hanged himself inside his home near Los Angeles. He died at the age of 41.