Pope Francis Stands by Traditional Marriage

Pope Francis has reiterated his belief that marriage can only be defined as a union of one man and one woman, explaining that "we cannot change it."

In a series of interviews with French sociologist Dominique Wolton that was published Wednesday in a book whose title translates to "Politics and Society," the pontiff reaffirmed Church teaching on marriage.

"We cannot change it. This is the nature of things," explained Francis regarding the traditional biblical definition for marriage, adding that gay marriage should be "civil unions."

