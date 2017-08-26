'Power' Season 4 Episode 10 Updates: Starz' Series Season 4 Finale Moved to Avert Clash with 'GOT' Season 7 Ender

Facebook/Power "Power" season 4 finale's release date has been moved to September 3 to avoid clash with "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale.

While "Power" was originally set to conclude its season 4 run this Sunday, Aug. 27, Starz has realized it is not powerful enough to go against "Game of Thrones" season 7, which is airing its finale episode on the same day as well.

According to reports, the release of "Power" season 4 episode 10 has been moved to Sept. 3 instead as its originally slated release date, Aug. 27, as the date happens to be the season 7 finale of the phenomenal HBO original series, "Game of Thrones" as well.

Given the popularity of the HBO series, Starz know too well that its own series will not stand a chance against "Game of Thrones" in terms of viewership and ratings game despite its title, "Power," and share of avid viewers. While "Power" season 4 episode 9 released last Aug. 20 garnered an audience of 1.9 million, its best since its season 3 finale in September last year, it still paled in comparison to "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 6, which made a record of 10.24 million viewers.

It is interesting to note, though, that, while the said episode of "Game of Thrones" was widely watched, it experienced a 4 percent dip from the performance of its previous episode, "Eastwatch," in terms of ratings, which made a record of 10. 72 million viewers, and it is partly attributed to the spike in the audience share that "Power" got in the same period.

Meanwhile, although "Power" season 4 episode 10, which comes with the title "You Can't Fix This" is not expected to arrive earlier than Sept. 3, things will never be the same for the St. Patrick family as Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) will seek retribution. According to the synopsis of the upcoming episode, Tasha (Naturi Naughton) will try to keep things together, but she will realize that it is only her who has the capacity to avert another tragedy. Hence, she will take it upon herself to ask help from an unlikely ally.