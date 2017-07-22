'Power' Season 4 Spoilers, Plot Rumors: Angela Learn the Truth of Ghost's Innocence

When Starz's crime drama series "Power" returns with an all-new episode, tensions continue to rise. With Ghost on the verge of being locked up for good, will he find the courage to fight back?

Facebook/Power.Starz It's a tension-filled "Power" season 4.

As revealed in the teaser of episode 5 of "Power" season 4, titled "Don't Thank Me," Tasha (Naturi Naughton) might have to testify in the trial. Ghost (Omari Hardwick) will find out from Silver.

"How can you expect me to believe anything you say now?" Angela (Lela Loren) utters in a confrontation with Ghost. "There's gotta be some part of you that know that I didn't do this," Ghost retorts.

When Angela becomes fully aware that Ghost is innocent of the crimes he has been accused of, she tries to stop the prosecution, while Teresi will find a way to assassinate Ghost.

Reports suggest that a few familiar faces might pop up in the upcoming episode, given that Greg Knox's inside guy has already appeared and not to mention LaKeisha's return. Rumor has it "Power" has more surprises under its belt.

One character that fans should look out for in the episodes to come is Tommy (Joseph Sikora). While his best friend is behind bars, he continues to struggle to maintain his new position as the boss.

Tommy, who was thrust into this new circumstance following Ghost's arrest, has now learned the ropes of the business and has gotten used to looking after Tasha and the kids. But when his best friend steps out of jail, this whole new dynamic will have to change.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sikora said that his character is starting to put himself first, before Ghost that is. "But we're going to see certainly into the end of the fourth season that Tommy's love for himself will become equal to his love for Ghost. Because his love for Ghost in all of the previous seasons has superseded his love for himself, but Tommy's self-worth is growing and growing as well. He's coming into his own," the actor stated."

And this might just be enough to test their friendship.

"Power" season 4 episode 5, titled "Don't Thank Me," airs on Sunday, July 23, on Starz.