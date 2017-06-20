'Preacher' Season 2 Release Date, Plot Rumors: New Sneak Peek Shows Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy on a Road Trip

Ahead of its release, AMC has dropped a new set of sneak peeks for "Preacher" season 2, including a featurette, some motion posters and a full clip from its premiere episode. The new teasers reveal scenes from the upcoming season and give viewers a better understanding of how the show's characters look for and communicate with God.

Facebook/PreacherAMCPromotional banner for the second season of the supernatural black comedy series “Preacher” featuring Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Tulip (Ruth Negga).

Titled "The Search for God: Day One," one of the teasers showed an action-packed road trip involving Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy. In the said clip, the three antiheroes go on a journey as they try to search for God. It looks like it is going to be a long drive for the trio.

Another clip titled "A Look Ahead" showed the "Preacher's" cast and crew talking about why hitting the road will make things even more complicated for Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy. In it, co-executive producer and author Garth Ennis revealed that in season 2, the characters will literally be on the road and going places.

"They're thrown together on this road trip, and Tulip and Cassidy are just... they're so excited. It's like turning kicks. They are going to the seaside. You know, they think it's gonna be fun, and ice cream, and sand castles, and splashing around. And it's the complete opposite of that," added Tulip portrayer Ruth Negga. True enough, one part of the video showed the car of the trio being blocked by cops.

According to Jesse portrayer Dominic Cooper, the upcoming season will feature the Saint of Killers, who is set to show everyone what he is capable of. Sam Caitlin also revealed that season 2 will find Jesse not hindered by his own rules anymore, and Tulip being haunted by her dark past.

"Preacher" season 2 will consist of 13 episodes and will have several new actors, including Noah Taylor, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Ronald Guttman and Justin Prentice.

"Preacher's" second season is set to premiere on June 25 on AMC.